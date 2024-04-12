Wrong-way Tri-Cities driver dies in Highway 240 head-on, sending 4 others to hospitals

A 60-year-old wrong-way driver died Thursday night after a head-on crash on Highway 240 in Richland.

Ron C. Lusk of Kennewick was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the bypass highway near Duportail Street about 9 p.m., according to a Washington State Patrol memo.

The Pilot’s driver Arturo Tellez Garduno, 42, of Pasco, and two of his passengers, Clotilde Lara Martinez, 43, and a 10-year-old girl from Pasco were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

Garduno’s third passenger, a 15-year-old girl, and Lusk were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Lusk died at the hospital.

Everyone involved was wearing their seat belt.

Before the crash, Lusk apparently forced several cars to swerve to avoid his Lexus ES, according witnesses commenting on a Richland Police Facebook post.

Investigators are not certain where he got onto the highway or how long he was driving before hitting the Honda Pilot, Trooper Chris Thorson said. His blood will be tested to determine if he was impaired, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.