Wrong-way Tesla driver flips into oncoming traffic in Orange County

At least three people were hospitalized after a Tesla driver who was reportedly speeding crashed, causing it to flip into oncoming traffic in Orange County Tuesday.

Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority received reports of the multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue at around 4 p.m. in Buena Park.

At the scene, OCFA Battalion Chief Eric Miranda said firefighters discovered six vehicles involved in the crash, two of which were overturned with people trapped inside.

Both victims, including the Tesla driver, were extricated from their vehicles by first responders and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

A third victim, who was seen in video from OnScene.TV, a video news service, lying on the nearby grass, was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Footage of the scene obtained by KTLA showed a heavy presence of police and firefighters at the crash site where all the vehicles showed severe damage, including the Tesla.

A white Tesla believed to have been speeding when it reportedly caused a six-vehicle collision on June 25, 2024. (OnScene.TV)

Witnesses told OnScene.TV that the driver of the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed toward the intersection when the terrifying crash occurred.

“I was sitting at the red light, waiting for a red light and I saw this person hauling ass toward us at over 100 miles per hour,” witness Tiffany Russell said. “She smacked the cars right next to me. I don’t know how she missed me.”

Russell said that she was unaware of how many people may have been inside the white Tesla, but said it was the Tesla driver who caused the crash.

Gonzalo Rivera, who works nearby, said he was alerted to the crash after hearing tires screech outside.

“All of a sudden, cars are flipping over right outside the window, and it takes you a little bit out of reality,” he told KTLA. “It was very scary.”

Police have yet to confirm the cause of the crash but told OnScene.TV that they are investigating whether alcohol and or drugs may have been a factor.

Westbound lanes of Orangethorpe Avenue between St. Pius and Beach Boulevard were closed for several hours while police investigated.

