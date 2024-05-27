Wrong-way driver airlifted after I-80 crash with horse trailer, UHP says

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital Monday afternoon in serious to critical condition after colliding head-on with a truck hauling a horse trailer on westbound I-80, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

At approximately 3 p.m., UHP received reports of a car driving recklessly on westbound I-80. Witnesses reported the vehicle driving off the road and crashing through a deer fence.

UHP said several people stopped to help following the crash, however, the driver then made a U-turn and reentered I-80 driving in the wrong direction. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle then allegedly hit a pick-up truck with a horse trailer head-on near 5600 West and 8300 West.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital in serious to critical condition following the incident. The driver and passengers in the truck received minor injuries with one passenger transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to UHP. Officials say the horses in the trailer are OK.

One person was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition Monday, May 27, after colliding head-on with a truck hauling a horse trailer on westbound I-80, according to officials. (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol).

One person was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition Monday, May 27, after colliding head-on with a truck hauling a horse trailer on westbound I-80, according to officials. (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol).

One person was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition Monday, May 27, after colliding head-on with a truck hauling a horse trailer on westbound I-80, according to officials. (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol).

When officers arrived, they found community members — including nurses — rendering emergency aid and trying to help in other ways. UHP’s Sgt. Eric Burdett said their help “was really appreciated.”

Westbound I-80 was shut down for nearly an hour and one lane has since been opened. UHP officials expect to finish the on-scene crash investigation within an hour and open the rest of the area by 5:45 p.m.

While the investigation is still underway, UHP says they do suspect impairment could be a factor in this crash.

Today marks the beginning of the “100 deadliest days” on Utah roads. The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is considered the most fatal time to drive in Utah as deaths nearly double. In addition, Memorial Day itself is the fourth most dangerous holiday when it comes to driving, according to U.S. News.

READ NEXT: Utah ranks 12th in the nation for deadliest rush hour traffic

Burdett said there are “a lot of extra shifts” on Memorial Day, with additional officers patrolling the roads on the holiday.

“It’s hard sometimes, we’re out here working away from our families, but that’s part of our job responsibilities is to be out here protecting and serving the individuals in the state of Utah,” Burdett said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.