Wrong-way driver on I-70 arrested on drug charges

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office reports it made an arrest Saturday following multiple reports of a driver going the wrong way on I-70 Saturday.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports on social media that it received numerous 911 calls about a driver heading west in the eastbound lanes on I-70. Initial reports were made in Shawnee County with Wabaunsee County deputies moving to intercept just after 3:30 a.m. on April 27.

The vehicle was later spotted by deputies near mile marker 336 in Wabaunsee County with a sheriff’s deputy successfully forcing the driver to come to a stop. The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old woman from Topeka, was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was arrested for DUI drugs, improperly driving on a laned roadway (wrong way), reckless driving and trafficking contraband. She was taken to the Wabaunsee County jail following the arrest.

