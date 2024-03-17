Wrong-way detection systems installed in Groton

Mar. 16—GROTON — Wrong-way detection systems were installed on the Route 349 southbound exit ramp and Interstate 95 northbound exit ramp to Route 1, state legislators and the state Department of Transportation recently announced.

If a driver enters the highway ramp in the wrong direction, the driver will encounter bright red flashing lights from the system to alert them that they are traveling in the wrong direction and encourage them to self-correct and get off the highway, said Samaia Hernandez, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.

If the driver continues, the system alerts the DOT's highway operations center and also notifies the state police, she said.

By the end of last week, the DOT will have installed nearly 40 systems across the state and plans to install 100 by the end of the year, Hernandez said.

Hernandez said there are concerning statistics that show so far this year, there have been seven fatalities related to wrong-way driving on state roads or major interstate highways ― the same number in the entirety of 2023.

Overall, year-to-date, the state has seen 70 traffic deaths, up from 58 over the same period last year. There were 60 traffic deaths over the same period in 2022, and 36 traffic deaths over the same period in 2021.

Hernandez said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, people are driving faster and impaired driving is an issue in Connecticut, which is why the DOT is committed to measures like this.

"These are lives lost that shouldn't be lost," Hernandez said. "These are broken families and broken communities."

Legislators thanked the DOT for the safety measures installed last week.

"I'm thrilled to see the implementation of wrong-way detection systems by the DOT at this important gateway, heavily utilized by Electric Boat and Pfizer employees," State Rep. Aundré Bumgardner, D-Groton, said in a statement. "This proactive measure highlights our shared commitment to keeping our roads safe for all Groton residents and visitors to our community."

"Wrong-way detection systems are a simple, proven way to prevent unnecessary traffic accidents," Rep. Christine Conley, D-Groton, said in a statement. "Thank you to the Department of Transportation for their implementation of this lifesaving technology on these busy exit ramps."

Hernandez said the DOT analyzed the more than 700 ramp locations in the state and created a list of 236 high-priority locations, where the state is committed to installing wrong-way detection systems.

The DOT also has a campaign to reduce wrong-way driving. More information and a list of where detection systems have been installed, including in Colchester, Groton, Montville and Stonington are available at: https://portal.ct.gov/DOT/Traffic-Engineering/Wrong-Way-Detection-Program.

