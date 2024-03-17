Wrong-way crash kills passenger, sends two to hospital in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed Sunday in Woods Cross after a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Around 6:30 a.m., a red Toyota Camry was allegedly driving the wrong way on northbound Legacy Parkway near 500 S when it collided with a Chevy Impala. The passenger of the Chevy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital, according to UHP. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The northbound I-215 W ramp to Legacy Parkway is expected to be closed until 10 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The identities of those involved, including the person killed in the crash, have yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned as ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

