Wrong-way crash kills of 2 Quincy residents

QUINCY - Two Quincy residents died in a three-vehicle crash in Methuen, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At 2:10 a.m. on Monday, May 27, a 53-year-old Quincy resident driving a 2020 Toyota Rav4 was travelling the wrong way on I-93 South when it struck a 2021 Toyota Camry head-on.

The driver of the Camry, a 21-year-old Quincy resident, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to State Police. The driver of the Rav4 was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

After colliding with the Toyota head-on, the Camry then struck a third vehicle, whose operator was not injured, the press release says.

The accident caused all three lanes of Route 93 southbound to be closed for about three hours as state police carried out an investigation, according to the press release.

Peter Blandino covers Quincy for The Patriot Ledger. Contact him at pblandino@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Methuen crash on I-93 kills two Quincy residents on Memorial Day