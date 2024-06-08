Wrong-way crash involving suspected DUI driver leaves 2 dead

A wrong-way crash in Ventura involving a driver suspected of being under the influence claimed the lives of two people overnight.

CHP officers were first dispatched to the 101 Freeway near Emma Wood State Beach just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on reports of a driver heading south in the northbound lanes, preliminary information indicated.

Video: Southern California police save choking 8-year-old boy’s life

The wrong-way vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, eventually collided head-on with a Nissan Versa north of Seaward Avenue.

A wrong-way crash in Ventura involving a driver suspected of being under the influence claimed the lives of two people on June 8, 2024. (KNN)

A wrong-way crash in Ventura involving a driver suspected of being under the influence claimed the lives of two people on June 8, 2024. (KNN)

A wrong-way crash in Ventura involving a driver suspected of being under the influence claimed the lives of two people on June 8, 2024. (KNN)

Video footage from the scene obtained by KTLA shows the two mangled vehicles on opposite sides of the freeway with debris strewn across all lanes.

Burbank police say ‘severely distressed’ homeless man was taken to L.A. voluntarily

According to initial reports, the two decedents, who have not yet been identified, were said to be the two occupants of the Nissan.

The unidentified driver of the Jetta was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.