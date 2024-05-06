‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Grant High School student fatally shot in senseless crime

(FOX40.COM) — The case of a Grant High School student who was fatally shot on Sunday morning is believed to be a random act of violence.

“I heard – it was probably three, four gunshots, ” said resident Edgar Buchman. “Right after that, I kind of heard a woman scream.”

Neighbors close to the crime scene in Natomas said they woke up to the sound of gunshots around 1 a.m. Shortly after, police arrived on the scene and found 18-year-old Jeremiah Walker who died from a gunshot wound.

Walker had just attended prom a week ago and was expected to graduate from high school this month. He is not suspected of being the intended target of the shooting.

“A couple of residents in the neighborhood tell me that police told them this morning, that this was the result of a party that got out of hand,” said Berry Accius, a community activist and founder of Voice of the Youth. “Other neighbors tell me that following the shooting, they could hear a lot of frantic parents looking for their children.”

Accius was with the victim’s family at the site of the shooting. He spoke on behalf of Walker’s mother and other relatives, who all waited just a block from his body, which lay on the pavement for nearly 12 hours after he died.

“(He was) a bundle full of joy. He had siblings he loved. And a mother that loved him and he loved her,” Accius said. “He was at the wrong place, at the wrong time -this shouldn’t have happened.”

He added, “This young man didn’t have to die. He had a promising future and was heading in the right direction. It breaks my heart.”

Sacramento Police Department confirmed that Walker had come from a party that may have been at an unsupervised Airbnb. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

SPD advised anyone with information to call the department at (916) 808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

