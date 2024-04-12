'What Is Wrong With You?': Michael Kosta Gives Right-Wing Host Blunt Reality Check

“Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta spotted one of the worst possible takes on the Arizona law that outlaws nearly all abortions.

It came from right-wing radio host Mark Simone, who said on Fox Business that the ban is “not the worst thing in the world,” and that women in Arizona who need an abortion do have another option: travel to another state.

“Buying a bus ticket to go somewhere to get it is not the worst thing in the world,” Simone insisted.

“What is wrong with you guys?” Kosta fired back. “It’s not the worst thing in the world to take a bus to a different state? It’s also not the worst thing in the world to just let women have rights, ya’ know. I would say it’s actually significantly nicer than going on a bus.”

See more of his Thursday night monologue: