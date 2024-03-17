Writer: Palm Beach's character threatened when private interests seek to bend zoning rules

I have a deep concern regarding recent overbuilding and overdevelopment in Palm Beach, a subject that is echoed in the sentiments of Garrett Hardin's "Tragedy of the Commons," the observations in Kate Wagner's "Bad Manors," and the preservation ethos of J. Christopher Lang and Kate Stout's "Building with Nantucket in Mind."We are a built-out town. Hardin's seminal work serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked growth. The "tragedy" he describes occurs when individual interests overwhelm and deplete shared resources, leading to collective ruin. In Palm Beach, our "commons" isn't merely the physical land but the very character and charm of our town, which is being rapidly overshadowed by the looming structures that prioritize private benefit over public good — intensification that’s contrary to our Zoning Code and Comprehensive Plan and enabled by countless variance approvals that don’t satisfy the code required criteria. The "Bad Manors" essay highlights the "McMansion" as a harbinger of the American apocalypse, a symbol of environmental and aesthetic degradation. This warning is pertinent to our town's current situation, where oversized edifices stand as monuments to excess, not only disrupting the skyline but also straining our infrastructure, natural habitats, and roads (which are now beyond capacity) as well as the quiet enjoyment of our community.In the spirit of "Building with Nantucket in Mind," we must consider the importance of guidelines that protect the historic architecture and landscape of our unique community. Nantucket has set an example of how to honor and preserve the essence of a place, ensuring that development is sympathetic to its historical context and natural surroundings. We stand to learn from such an approach, to maintain the beauty and value Palm Beach is known for. It's what we promised to do as codified within the ordinances that created ARCOM and the Landmarks Preservation Commission. The zeitgeist of "We love Palm Beach. Now change it.” because “money is no object” is turning our town into a giant Monopoly board.

As a result, we are at a crossroads. We’re facing a pivotal moment that calls us to reflect upon our guiding principles and the vision we hold for future generations. We shouldn't forget that zoning codes and development policies are not merely technicalities; they’re the embodiment of our values, our collective will, and our civil society. As we move forward, we must align our growth with the vision laid out in our Comprehensive Plan, using our Zoning Code as a tool to prevent the "Tragedy" and "Bad Manors" we now clearly see unfolding before us.Palm Beach has long been synonymous with beauty, quality, and value — attributes that have become endangered as we grapple with the pressures of overdevelopment. It’s incumbent upon us, the stewards of this town, to advocate for a responsible and sustainable approach to growth, one that ensures Palm Beach remains a jewel of Florida, respected for its commitment to preservation and thoughtful development.

I urge candidates for the Town Council and my fellow residents to consider these lessons and act to protect our common interests. We must not sacrifice the very soul of Palm Beach for the transient allure of development. Instead, we must work together to uphold a vision of our town that cherishes the harmony between nature and manmade beauty, ensuring a legacy that we can be proud of.David A. Kelso, Palm Beach

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Town's commitment to preservation, thoughtful development threatened