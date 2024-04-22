We write about how water connects us. This Earth Day, you can support our work.

In the nearly two years we’ve spent covering the environment for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, we’ve gotten up close and personal with Wisconsin’s major bodies of water.

An early-morning run along the icy shore of Lake Superior, a boat ride through the back channels of the Mississippi River, paddling out into Lake Michigan – these experiences have done more than just inform our reporting for specific stories. They’ve shown how deeply water affects and connects us.

Wisconsin is a water-rich state, from its borders to the myriad of lakes, rivers and streams it contains. We bet you have a favorite, and we hope that our reporting on the Great Lakes and Mississippi River basins has helped you learn how that water links you to others.

Both our positions at the Journal Sentinel are funded in part by Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to write about under-covered issues and communities. The newsroom is required to raise funds for a portion of our salaries to help make sure these stories don’t disappear. In short, your donations keep our work going, and for that, we thank you.

Wisconsin was the birthplace of Earth Day in 1970

The care for those water resources is part of what has made Wisconsin a decades-long leader in the environmental movement, including being the birthplace of Earth Day in 1970.

But it’s also facing major threats.

Pollutants from farms and urban areas, like nitrogen, phosphorus, PFAS and road salt, are washing into Wisconsin’s waterways, harming aquatic life and seeping into drinking water, which can jeopardize human health.

Caitlin Looby, Great Lakes reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and her dog Odessa in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota.

Mining projects are beginning or persisting in some of the state’s most fragile ecosystems, and there’s been continued controversy over pipelines transporting crude oil across bodies of water.

And climate change is exacerbating existing problems, causing both floods and droughts to be more frequent and severe.

In the past year, we’ve written more than 120 stories, many of them about these issues. And that number doesn’t include the work of our colleagues Laura Schulte, Paul Smith and Frank Vaisvilas, who write about the state Department of Natural Resources, wildlife and environmental issues affecting Indigenous communities. In this way, the Journal Sentinel is holding up a long-time commitment to comprehensive environmental journalism.

We’ve reported on how changes to federal regulation of wetlands might affect the Great Lakes and Mississippi River, on Wisconsin’s decades-long struggle with nitrate contamination of private wells and on the work tribes are doing to revive impaired waterways.

We’ve also worked hard to provide basic education on these two great watersheds, answering questions like, “Does Milwaukee get lake-effect snow?” and “Where does the Mississippi River start?”

Getting feedback and support from readers is critical for our success

We believe all of these stories, big and small, can make a difference in how our readers think about water and the environment. And we’re ready to tell more: holding environmental agencies accountable for progress, listening to people in communities that experience outsized impacts from floods, heat waves, pollution and other problems, and seeking out solutions that can leave us all with a little hope in the face of extreme challenges.

Madeline Heim, who covers the Mississippi River basin for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, is shown Jan. 30 at Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Mississippi River in Hastings, Minnesota.

But we can’t do that without you. First and foremost, let us know what environmental issues you’d like to see covered. Do you have a question about the lakes or the river? A concern about water quality in your community? Get in touch with us – our contact information can be found at the bottom of this story.

Your donations also make a difference. There are three Report for America corps members at the Journal Sentinel, including Cleo Krejci, who covers workforce development and career pathways. At our sister newspapers, Madison Lammert covers Wisconsin's child care industry and early childhood education for the Appleton Post Crescent, and Danielle DuClos is the K-12 education reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Three reporters at the Journal Sentinel, Jessica Rodriguez, Sarah Volpenhein and Frank Vaisvilas, served as corps members in Wisconsin and have been promoted to permanent newsroom positions.

Even if your engagement with us stops here, we encourage you to take a moment and think. What are the water bodies you care for? Who keeps them clean and safe? How does that water, flowing past you in a river, lake or stream, connect you to others, and what might they have to say about its condition?

On our travels across Wisconsin, we’ll keep thinking of that too, and we’ll bring you along. There’s something for all of us to learn.

We welcome suggestions on what environment stories you want to see. Fill out this survey to offer suggestions on Great Lakes stories. And fill out this survey for Mississippi River stories.

Reach Heim at (920) 996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com; Looby at clooby@gannett.com or follow her on X @caitlooby.

