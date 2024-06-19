Write-in candidate prevents Democrats, independents from voting in commission race

Fiona McFarland gives her acceptance speech during the GOP Election Day party at Robarts Arena in August 2022. She won a seat in the Florida House representing District 73. This year, Florida will hold a primary Aug. 20, followed by the general election Nov. 5.

Open primaries: Let all voters vote

“Write-in bid closes GOP primary,” in the Herald-Tribune on June 15, calls out a perfect example of why Florida’s partisan primary election system needs to be reformed.

Under closed primaries, primary elections are only open to voters who are members of a party. In Florida, closed primaries prevent 3.8 million independent voters from participating in the primary process.

In Sarasota County Commission, District 1, over 50% of voters are either independents or Democrats, and they will be prevented from voting in this closed primary due to the write-in candidate. So a relatively small number of voters will select the nominee that in Sarasota County typically goes on to win the general election.

Party primary voters who determine these winners tend to be more extreme in their views.

Independent voters pay taxes that fund the elections, but they cannot vote. In the recent primaries, 27 million independent U.S. voters were disallowed their constitutional right to vote by partisan primaries. That is voter suppression.

The League of Women Voters of Florida supports open primaries.

Abolishing partisan primaries offers several benefits:

All voters vote.

Elections are decided by a majority of voters.

Outcomes are less ideologically extreme.

Incumbents can be representative and responsive without fear of being primaried.

Florida is one of 14 states that still has closed primaries. It’s time to correct that and let all voters vote.

Shawn Bartelt, president, League of Women Voters of Sarasota

Paid parking bad for businesses, residents

As a resident of Sarasota for the last 44 years, it is very disheartening and angering to see paid parking being implemented.

Main Street in downtown Sarasota now has metered parking, which is a deterrent to businesses and residents.

Twenty downtown Sarasota businesses have petitioned the city to restore 2-hour street parking on Palm Avenue and threatened to sue.

A Siesta Key Village plaza has implemented $7-an-hour parking.

The goal is trying to get the most money out of the tourists as possible. Residents and property taxpayers should not be subject to the greed.

Everything was fine the way it was.

Karen Bascom, Sarasota

Get medical advice from Fauci, not Congress

Next time we have a pandemic, whose advice will you follow?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Sen. Rand Paul, MD (the ophthalmologist)?

Jun 3, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies in front of the House Oversight and Accountability Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on June 3, 2024 in Washington.. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY

Me? I’ll follow Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Barbara Schubert, Bradenton

How will state teach ‘benefits’ of slavery?

According to a June 7 guest column, the Florida Department of Education has updated standards that teach “lies" about slavery.

It was stated that the department has “reaffirmed” that some enslaved people learned something that could help them when they became free (“Florida continues to make schools teach children lies about slavery”).

It would be nice to know just how our state government will teach this concept. Is there a middle-school class on the benefits of slavery? Is there a whole book?

Is it just a sentence, such as “an enslaved person who spent his whole life farming could have learned something about farming.” The answer was not provided in the guest column.

Much has been written about life for freed slaves after the 13th Amendment was passed. In many cases, the cruelty of slavery became the cruelty of “employment” as former slave owners “hired” their former slaves; they paid little and charged their workers too much for housing, food and clothing.

There was little chance for advancement and education. Nevertheless, former slaves farmed and cooked as they had done while in slavery.

It should be simple enough to show how our state’s education system puts forward the theory that former slaves benefited from slavery, without broad generalizations.

Len Smally, Sarasota

Trump better able to handle presidency

Former President Donald Trump vs. current President Joe Biden: What a match!

The American public doesn’t want either man yet will be stuck with one of them.

Trump lies (for example, he claims he won the 2020 election, that he did not interfere in the Georgia election process and that he did not attempt to overturn the Electoral College certification).

But Biden lies, too (for example, he claimed he never had discussions with his son, Hunter, about the latter's business, he insisted he would be a moderate president who would serve only one term and he took home highly classified papers).

Combination picture showing U.S. President Joe Biden delivering remarks on lowering costs for American families, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 19, 2024 and Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump taking the stage during a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, U.S., January 16, 2024.

Who wins the Pinocchio contest?It all comes down to who is more mentally and physically able to handle the presidency. Trump easily wins that critical issue as Biden can’t talk right or walk right and even screws up written prepared comments (“Four more years, pause”).

As for a president’s No. 1 responsibility, Biden fails miserably on national security as he hasn’t secured our borders. Trump did – and he will again if he's elected in November.

As for Joe’s running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris is a disaster! The public likes her less than Biden or Trump. The thought of her in the Oval Office is more frightening than either man.

Thomas G. Moore, Bradenton

