Wright County deputy mistook metal pole for a knife before killing suspect, according to BCA

A Wright County deputy mistook a metal pole wielded by a suspect for a knife before he shot and killed him last weekend in St. Michael, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA issued a news release Friday with more details on the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chapman, 67, of Albertville, who was shot and killed by Deputy Austin Feenstra.

According to the BCA, Feenstra tried to pull over Chapman shortly before 5 a.m. on March 2 for erratic driving that included weaving, slowing down and sudden acceleration. Chapman drove two blocks before stopping, getting out of his car and walking toward Feenstra, who backed away and ordered him to stop.

Instead, Chapman moved toward the deputy and pulled a metal pipe from his waistband, the BCA said. Feenstra said over his radio that Chapman was holding a knife, and shot him multiple times with his service handgun.

Officers provided aid but Chapman died at the scene. While giving aid, Feenstra saw that Chapman was holding a pipe and not a knife, the BCA said. Crime scene investigators recovered the 9-inch metal pipe and bullet casings at the scene. A folding knife found in Chapman's car was not involved in the incident.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office does not have body cameras so there is no body-worn footage of the incident, though a squad car camera captured part of what happened, BCA said. The case remains under investigation; once it's complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Wright County Attorney's Office for review.

Feenstra, who has about 10 months of law enforcement experience, has been placed on administrative leave.