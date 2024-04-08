WrestleMania XL Sunday: Full show results and video highlights

Cody Rhodes has been building up to this not just since last night at WrestleMania XL Saturday Not just since the Royal Rumble. Not even since last year's WrestleMania main event or the 2023 Rumble.

You could argue that Cody Rhodes has been building to finish his WWE story ever since he first stepped foot into the ring as the son of the one and only Dusty Rhodes.

That task got a whole lot harder yesterday when, teamed with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes lost to a Bloodline team of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

That meant that tonight's main event was fought under Bloodline Rules, where basically anything goes... opening the door to some pretty mega surprise guests all round.

But even before that incredible finale, there were matches galore, titles up for grabs, a Money in the Bank cash-in and much more besides.

Read on for all the full show match results and video highlights from WWE WrestleMania XL: Sunday.

Match 1: World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre

WINNER and NEW World Heavyweight Champion: Drew McIntyre

Match 2: World Heavyweight Championship (Money in the Bank cash-in): Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest

WINNER and NEW World Heavyweight Champion: Damian Priest

Match 3: The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) [Philadelphia Street Fight]

WINNERS: The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford)

Match 4: AJ Styles vs LA Knight

WINNER: LA Knight





Match 5: WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

WINNER and STILL WWE United States Champion: Logan Paul

Match 6: WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs Bayley

WINNER and NEW WWE Women's Champion: Bayley

Match 7: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

When you DO THE WORK, you go from UNDESIRABLE TO UNDENIABLE!#CodyRhodes rules at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/5ZzUKCdD3y — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024

WINNER and NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Champion: Cody Rhodes

