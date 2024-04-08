WrestleMania XL Sunday: Full show results and video highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Cody Rhodes has been building up to this not just since last night at WrestleMania XL Saturday Not just since the Royal Rumble. Not even since last year's WrestleMania main event or the 2023 Rumble.
You could argue that Cody Rhodes has been building to finish his WWE story ever since he first stepped foot into the ring as the son of the one and only Dusty Rhodes.
Related: Who should dethrone Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?
That task got a whole lot harder yesterday when, teamed with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes lost to a Bloodline team of The Rock and Roman Reigns.
That meant that tonight's main event was fought under Bloodline Rules, where basically anything goes... opening the door to some pretty mega surprise guests all round.
But even before that incredible finale, there were matches galore, titles up for grabs, a Money in the Bank cash-in and much more besides.
Read on for all the full show match results and video highlights from WWE WrestleMania XL: Sunday.
Match 1: World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre
WINNER and NEW World Heavyweight Champion: Drew McIntyre
Match 2: World Heavyweight Championship (Money in the Bank cash-in): Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest
WINNER and NEW World Heavyweight Champion: Damian Priest
Match 3: The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) [Philadelphia Street Fight]
WINNERS: The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford)
Match 4: AJ Styles vs LA Knight
WINNER: LA Knight
Match 5: WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton
WINNER and STILL WWE United States Champion: Logan Paul
Match 6: WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs Bayley
WINNER and NEW WWE Women's Champion: Bayley
Match 7: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes
TEN YEARS IN THE MAKING.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/z6gwSwMNXH
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
FINISHED. THE. STORY. ❤️#CodyRhodes earned that #WrestleMania moment. pic.twitter.com/U5IAnBimgv
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
When you DO THE WORK, you go from UNDESIRABLE TO UNDENIABLE!#CodyRhodes rules at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/5ZzUKCdD3y
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
THIS. IS. WWE. ❤️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/lprQnyXPrz
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
WINNER and NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Champion: Cody Rhodes
Catch up on Raw, SmackDown, NXT and all the big WWE action via the WWE Network or discovery+ Premium including TNT Sports.
What did you think of WrestleMania XL? Let us know at @digitalspywwe.
You Might Also Like