Wreaths Across America adding two local cemeteries in 2024

HILLSDALE — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Monday that Maplewood Cemetery in Reading and St. Anthony Cemetery in Hillsdale will be joining in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as official locations for 2024.

This is the first year these two cemeteries will be joining Hillsdale County Chapter of Wreaths Across America’s Oak Grove and Lakeview cemeteries to participate in this national program.

The Hillsdale County Chapter is coordinated by Dianne and Greg Paul of Jefferson Township.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national, yearlong movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

TJ Korotzer, a U.S. Marine veteran, renders a salute after placing a wreath on a veteran's grave at Oak Grove Cemetery Saturday.

This year, there will be more than 4,225 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day — Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 — with more than three million volunteers coming together.

The goal for St. Anthony is to raise enough funds to place 205 wreaths on veterans graves and Maplewood 250 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there.

This will ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time, energy and resources to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and because of their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow and touch new people each year.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for St. Anthony are invited to visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/mistan and for Maplewood https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/mimpwd, to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization’s yearlong mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Wreaths Across America adding two local cemeteries in 2024