That’s a wrap! Here are the May weather stats

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s fun to look back at the weather events of May 2024 and reflect on the dynamic weather fluctuations that characterized the month.

From unexpected late-season snowfalls to the first below-average temperatures in over a year, May 2024 certainly kept us all on our toes. Let’s dive into the details of May’s weather and check out the notable patterns, records, and anomalies that defined the month.

Precipitation

We were off the races in the first week of May precipitation-wise but slowed to a crawl for the remainder of the month. Salt Lake City measured 1.02 inches of precipitation in the first week, but the last 3 weeks only measured an additional 0.43 inches collectively, leaving us with a grand total of 1.45 inches. The average total precipitation is 1.85 inches, so we ended slightly below the norm. Many Utahns received much more, most places along the Wasatch Front saw 1-2 inches, but some areas, like Bountiful, saw over 3.5 inches. Some of that precipitation fell as snow.

Snow

Historically, about 13% of Mays see snow in Salt Lake, but that first week of wet weather was one last hurrah from the winter of 2024. Many valleys, benches, and of course the mountains saw measurable snowfall across the state. Most valleys’ storm totals ranged from 1-3 inches. A Salt Lake City station on the east side at 5,088 feet measured a whopping 7.5 inches, Upper Millcreek had 6.9 inches fall, Sandy saw 3.0, South Weber got 2.81, and we even saw snow drop as far south as Cedar City coming in at 1.4 inches. Benches and the Wasatch Back ranged from about 8-12 inches, Liberty saw a storm total of 14 inches and the City Creek Water Plant saw a foot of snow. Mountains performed even better with storm totals in the 30s and 40s.

Records

May 6th was the soggiest and the coldest day of the year, so conditions were ripe to break snowfall records. Downtown Salt Lake City measured 0.20 inches of snow, which doesn’t seem that significant until you realize that this is the first May 6th that it has ever snowed downtown. That wasn’t the only record, City Creek Water Plant absolutely obliterated their previous snow record of 1.0 inches set way back in 1938 by more than ninefold, recording 9.5 inches. Mountain Dell Dam broke their record by twelvefold with the 1983 record of 0.50 inches being upstaged by the new record of 6 inches. Cedar City, Pine View Dam, Bountiful Bench, Millcreek, and others broke either precipitation or snowfall records, but we don’t want to be here all day.

Drought

Although we did see an impressive storm roll through on week one, we did end with below-average precipitation, which isn’t the greatest news for drought. Luckily, we had a productive winter and snowmelt is keeping the drought at bay for the most part, but it is starting to creep in from the eastern side of the state. As of the end of the month, 75% of the Beehive State is not in a drought, while the rest is just a little dry.

Temp trend

We concluded May on a warm note, so it may come as a surprise to know that we were actually below average for the month as a whole. The average temperatures in May 2024, including highs and lows, came out to 58.6° whereas 60.5° is the 30-year-average. If we only look at the average of daytime highs, it comes out 70° which is also about 2° below average. This is the first time in over a year that we’ve had a month below average, the last time was April 2023.

Temp highlights

Naturally, the warmest day was at the back end of the month while the coldest night was toward the beginning. The hottest Salt Lake City got this month was 87° on the 28th and the coldest was just above freezing at 35° on the morning of the 6th. May 6th shattered the record for the lowest daytime high in Salt Lake City, only reaching a high of 51°, well below the previous record of 57° set in 2012. The hottest temperature recorded in Utah was in St. George at 97° on the last day of May.

It’s hard to believe we’re already coming up on June, but we’re excited to see what interesting weather it has to offer!

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.