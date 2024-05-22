Following the severe thunderstorms that passed through Door County on Tuesday night, workers continue to restore power to those who lost electricity.

Wisconsin Public Service reported it had 265 customers in Door County still without power as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The most affected customers were 87 in an area by Little Sturgeon and 97 in an area leading to Snake Island south of Sturgeon Bay.

Across the state, WPS said its crews were responding to 328 outages affecting 4,765 customers. It said it expects 95% of those customers to have their power restored by the end of Wednesday, but some in the hardest-hits areas will have to wait until Thursday afternoon. Both of the Door County areas were listed with an estimated restoration time of 9 a.m. Thursday.

"WPS crews are finding significant damage – including broken utility poles, downed power lines and trees that have fallen onto electric equipment – as they have worked to restore power to customers," WPS said in a statement.

Overall, WPS said its crews had restored power to about 43,000 customers across the state, and that "all available crews will continue working around the clock to repair the remaining power outages as quickly and safely as possible."

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: WPS works to restore power to customers in Door County