WPS offering open enrollment next school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When the new school year begins in August, Wichita Public Schools will offer open enrollment, but space is limited.

The Wichita Public School District has more than 40,000 students and is built to hold more than 60,000. Right now, though, it has 455 seats available for open enrollment transfers. In contrast, Andover Public Schools has more than 300 seats open in their district of around 5,000.

The number of spots at USD 259 goes back to something KSN has been reporting a lot: School closures. USD 259 wants more students.

“We want to become the district of choice,” said Fabian Armendariz, Division Director of Operations for Wichita Public Schools.

More students means more state funding amid a budget shortfall of USD 259.

Right now, the district can only handle so many students.

“Because our enrollment has been shrinking, our staffing has been shrinking too,” Armendariz said.

Less staff is leaving some schools with empty classrooms.

The district already has 1,100 out-of-district students through an existing special transfer process. Their schools have enough space to hold more kids.

“Obviously, we’re not gonna open up seats for those vacant classrooms when we don’t have the staffing for them,” Armendariz said.

The district may still add or take away open enrollment seats.

“We went through the school closure process,” Armendariz said.

Six USD 259 elementary and middle schools are shutting down after this year because of budget cuts. Students from those schools are still in the process of transferring to other schools in the district.

“Come May, depending on where the fallout is for that the choices our families make, then from that standpoint, we might modify the number of seats that we publish and that we make available,” Armendariz said.

There are some schools that won’t be available to out-of-district students.

“We omitted some of our welcoming schools, the schools that are directly receiving students from our closing sites,” Armendariz said.

Other schools not taking open enrollment transfers are magnet schools and USD 259’s online school. Families can apply to magnet schools directly, which is its own process.

Open enrollment students won’t be offered transportation.

The deadline to apply for open enrollment transfer is June 30. Click here to learn more about USD 259 enrollment.

