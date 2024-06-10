WPI research team receives EPA grant to take on harmful algae blooms in Worcester lakes

A paddleboarder coasts across Indian Lake in Worcester as two swans go the other way

Several beaches across Massachusetts have been closed this year due to harmful levels of cyanobacteria including Lake Quinsigamond's Regatta Point, but researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute are working on a solution.

This past March, a research team was granted funding by the Environmental Protection Agency for its work on a 3D-printed floating structure aimed at reducing the harmful algae blooms.

The grant is part of the Environmental Protection Agency's P3 program, which runs a competition for college students to "turn creative design and engineering ideas into reality, while also helping solve real-world environmental challenges."

"We're still a ways away from being in a Worcester lake," said professor Pratap Rao. "This research project is really about going from the lab to the real world and providing technology society needs."

The project involves what's called a photocatalyst, which absorbs sunlight and produces a reaction, killing the harmful bacteria bloom. This reaction is limited to the immediate physical area surrounding the structure and not harmful to the natural environment.

With the photocatalyst in place, students will eventually come up and agree on a design that gives the floating structure a more natural look as to not disrupt any wildlife or the environment as a whole. Worcester Polytechnic Institute said the students are expected to conduct some of their work in Indian Lake in Worcester, where harmful algae blooms happen often.

Pam Weathers is a professor of biology and biotechnology at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and came into the project after reading the grant announcement.

"I read about it and thought, 'This is so exciting,' so I quickly offered any assistance with my biology background," Weathers said.

Weathers has decades of cyanobacteria research under her belt and said the bacteria is always in lakes, but combined with fertilizer, leaking septic runoff and warm weather, the bacteria will "grow like gangbusters.

"Like all plants, what they really love is lawn fertilizer and septic runoff, and it grows. The bacteria get warm with lots of sun and then all that fertilizer goes in and feeds them," she said. "Basically, they're out of control because we caused the problem. The bacteria are happily dining on a bunch of things dumped in the water."

Weathers said it's more important than ever to have better control over chemicals like fertilizers and for those living around local lakes to make sure their septic systems are up to date and not leaking.

Earlier this month swimming at Lake Quinsigamond's Regatta Point was closed due to harmful bacteria, but it has since been reopened.

As of Thursday, just one beach in Central Massachusetts was closed due to "bacterial exceedance," that being Beaman's Pond in Templeton.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: WPI researchers work to rid local lakes of harmful cyanobacteria