Apr. 24—Weatherford police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Steffanie Drake is listed as a 50-year-old white female with diminished mental capacity.

She was last heard from the night of April 23 and reported missing from her home in the 400 block of W. Lee Ave. Wednesday morning.

She does not drive and may be on foot. A clear alert has been issued.

Any person with information can call 817-598-4300.