WPD issues statewide Silver Alert for missing man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man.

WPD said Patrick Miller is a black man who has been diagnosed with dementia. He was last seen at his home in the 4200 block of E. 26th St. on Wednesday. He went to bed that night but was not at his house this morning.

Wildfires burn throughout Kansas Thursday

Miller is 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has white hair and a beard. He is driving a white Ford F-150.

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

WPD believes he may be in the El Dorado area near Kansas Highway 254 West and the Interstate 35 area, based on Flock cameras, which picked up his vehicle information.

If you see Miller, you are asked to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.