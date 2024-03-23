Wow! Mega Millions hits $1.1 billion. What we know about past lottery, Powerball winners

Another billion is up for grabs!

After the Friday, March 22, 2024, Mega Millions drawing for $977 million rolled over, the lottery jackpot jumped to $1.1 billion less than two hours later. The cash option is $525.8 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, March 26, according to Mega Millions. It is the 10th time in U.S. history that a jackpot reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once in history (see below) has a lottery jackpot reached or surpassed $2 billion. Read on for more information.

Who holds the record for winning the biggest jackpot in U.S. history? That would be Edwin Castro.

The Altadena, California, resident became an overnight multimillionaire − he missed the title of billionaire by less than $3 million − after his lottery ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Nov. 7, 2022, record drawing for what was then a $1.9 billion prize. Final ticket sales pushed the grand total to $2.04 billion. Though he would win a life-changing lottery in fall 2022, it wasn’t until Feb. 14, 2023, aka Valentine’s Day, that the news became public. Castro won the lottery with these winning numbers: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

Which lottery game has had more jackpots surpass $1 billion?

Mega Millions

When did lottery jackpots hit $1 billion or more?

As of March 23, 2024, there have been 10 lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion. Here's a chronological list of the billion-dollar jackpots:

Jan. 13, 2016: $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, three tickets won from California, Florida, Tennessee.

Oct. 23, 2018: $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket won in South Carolina.

Jan. 22, 2021: $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket won in Michigan.

July 29, 2022: $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket won in Illinois.

Nov. 7, 2022: $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, a single ticket won in California.

Jan. 13, 2023: $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket was purchased in Maine.

July 19, 2023: $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, a single ticket won in California.

Aug. 8, 2023: $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket won in Neptune Beach, Florida

Oct. 11, 2023: $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot, a single ticket won in California.

March 26, 2024? There has not been a winner (yet) for the $1. billion Mega Millions jackpot. Next chance to play is 11 p.m. EST Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Ticket sales cease an hour before the drawing.

What do we know about the billion-dollar jackpot winners?

$1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021: An Oakland County, Michigan, lottery club claimed the largest prize in Michigan Lottery history. Four people split the Mega Millions prize and chose the lump sum. According to the Associated Press, officials said the winners shared $557 million after taxes and claimed their prize nearly two months after the drawing. The names of the four Oakland County club members were not released. The Wolverine FLL Club had the only jackpot-winning ticket. The winning ticket was purchased almost as an afterthought at a Kroger grocery store in the Detroit suburb of Novi.

$1.337 billion — July 29, 2022: A single Mega Millions ticket purchased in a Chicago suburb won. Illinois Lottery revealed a gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, sold the winning ticket. Two people who wish to remain anonymous claimed the Mega Millions jackpot. The winners opted to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said.

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023: A single Powerball ticket was purchased in Lebanon, Maine. The winner remains anonymous through a trust and accepted their winnings of $1.35 billion through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments LLC, according to a Feb. 22, 2023, story in USA TODAY. Jan. 13, 2023, was Friday the 13th. The number 13 typically is referred to as an unlucky number, and it's associated with horror films.

$1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018: A single Mega Millions ticket from South Carolina won, and we'll likely never know who bought it. South Carolina is one of eight states where winners can elect to remain anonymous. This Mega Millions prize is the largest for a single ticket. The ticket was sold at a KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina. The winner, described as a South Carolina woman who was visiting Greenville County, opted to get a lump-sum payment of $877,784,124, officials announced in March 2019.

$1.59 billion — Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners claimed the Powerball prize. Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt of Melbourne Beach, Florida; Marvin and Mae Acosta of California; and John and Lisa Robinson of Tennessee claimed the three tickets with a cash value of $327.8 million each. According to FLORIDA TODAY, Kaltschmidt worked as a manufacturing engineer at Northrop Grumman and, in 2016 said he would retire. Smith had referred to herself as a homemaker. John and Lisa Robinson appeared on the "Today" show with Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly to announce their winning ticket before it was vetted by Tennessee Lottery officials. The Acostas declined to have their photos or video footage released when they claimed their share of the billion-dollar jackpot.

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022: Edwin Castro of Altadena, California, is the sole winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022. Castro won the largest-ever lottery jackpot and opted for a lump sum of $997.6 million, just shy of $1 billion, according to the California Lottery. After taxes, Castro walked away with $628.5 million, USA TODAY reported. Joe's Service Center in Altadena, near Los Angeles sold the winning ticket.

July 19, 2023: $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, a single ticket won in California. As of March 13, 2024, the winner has not been announced publicly. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles, which received a $1 million bonus commission, according to California Lottery officials. Owner Nabor Herrera was not aware that he'd sold the winning ticket until he saw media gathered in front of his store on July 20, 2023, the morning after the drawing. Herrera told KTLA-TV that he thought film crews were there to shoot a movie. When the ticketholder claims their prize, they could take the $1.08 billion or opt for a one-time cash payment estimated to be about $558.1 million. In California, winners have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at lottery headquarters, and it is public record to know their identity.

Aug. 8, 2023: $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket won in Neptune Beach, Florida. According to the Florida Lottery, Saltines Holdings LLC from Miami claimed the billion-dollar prize from a ticket purchased at a Publix in Neptune Beach, near Jacksonville. The Neptune Beach Publix received a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Oct. 11, 2023: $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot, a single ticket won in California. Less than three months after someone in California won the $1.08 billion Powerball prize (see above), another billion-dollar Powerball jackpot ended with someone in California winning the $1.765 billion prize (final sales pushed the jackpot past $1.73 billion). On March 15, 2024, California Lottery officials announced Theodorus Struyck came forward, representing a group of winners, to claim the prize at lottery headquarters. In California, it is public record to know the identities of lottery jackpot winners. The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market in Frazier Park, California. The store received a $1 million bonus commission.

Contributing: Associated Press; USA TODAY

