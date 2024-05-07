Wounded Pasco officer and Benton deputy honored with WA’s highest law enforcement award

A police officer and sheriff’s deputy in the Tri-Cities have received the highest award given to law enforcement officers in the state of Washington

Pasco Police Officer Phil Hanks and Benton County sheriff’s Detective Kenton Childers were honored late last week with the state Law Enforcement Medal of Honor for their response to a gunman at a Pasco gas station. The gunman wounded Hanks and aimed at Childers, according to court documents.

Hanks and Childers were among 19 officers recognized for their significant acts of bravery and heroism.

The group included the officers and deputies who responded to the Gorge Amphitheatre shooting.

They were chosen by a committee from the Washington State Trooper Association, Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs, Washington State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, the governor’s office and the state Attorney General’s Office.

“I’m extremely grateful for and proud of the professionalism that is displayed on a daily basis by you all here,” said David Heitzman, the secretary of the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee. “It’s a humbling, humbling situation to look over these incidents that were truly challenging to the officers who faced them. It is quite and honor to be here.”

Pasco Officer Phil Hanks receives the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor, Washington state’s highest award for police..

Puyallup police Chief Scott Engle compared police officers to the cartoon “Super Friends” during his remarks . The cartoon featured superheroes who ran toward danger to save the city or their friends. Police officers do the same thing, he said.

When he was talking to his teenage son about the award, he was asked about what meritorious conduct means.

“I explained to Andy, it’s courage, it’s bravery, it’s heroism, it’s going above and beyond. It’s being a superhero and running to danger to serve others or save others,” he said.

“Andy was very quiet. I thought he had actually fell asleep, and then in the still and the quiet of his room, Andy says, ‘Dad. Make sure you tell them, ‘Thank you.’”

Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Kenton Childers is presented with the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor, Washington state’s highest award for police..

Shooting and chase

Officer Hanks was called to the Circle K convenience store on West Court Street to check on a reckless driver in a white BMW shortly after 5:45 a.m. on March 24, 2023.

He stopped in front of the car to block it from leaving the parking lot and began walking toward the car.

David Ramon Galvez, 38, is charged with shooting through the closed driver’s side door, wounding Hanks in the arm.

Investigators document the scene of the March 2023 shooting of a Pasco police officer in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station and convenience store on West Court Street at Road 32.

Hanks dropped to the ground and backed away to safety behind his patrol car and called for help, according to court documents.

Officers from across the Tri-Cities responded and began looking for the car and driver. A Franklin County sergeant spotted it and, with the help of another deputy, tried to stop it.

Galvez reportedly refused to stop, and led the deputies on a five-minute chase reaching speeds of 70 mph, according to documents.

Deputy Kenton Childers and another Benton County deputy prepared to deploy a spike strip to damage the car’s tires. Childers was in his car as Galvez drove into the intersection and aimed his car directly at the patrol car, said investigators.

Galvez allegedly pointed a gun at Childers, who shot and wounded him.

Galvez survived, but has a traumatic brain injury, is unable to walk without help and must wear a helmet, according to his family.

He’s was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is currently being treated at Eastern State Hospital to see if he can become competent to stand trial.