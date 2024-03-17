Wounded Parent event held in Lafayette to help parents who lost children

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Parents gathered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette to receive guidance and love as they continue to navigate through the pain of losing a child.

Those in attendance were each given a chance to tell their stories of how they’ve dealt with the loss of their kids. In return, life coach and motivational speaker Debra Savoy, shared words of wisdom with everyone on how they can begin their healing journey. She said it feels great to see those parents express themselves.

“They’ve taken the time out to come and express how they’re feeling and what they’re feeling,” Savoy said. “One of the things that I love about it is that the parents are not afraid to say that I’ve been hurt, wounded.”

Emily Granger lost two of her sons, Oberton and Dimitri, in 2021, just a little over two months apart. She said she attended the program to help someone else who is coping with a loss.

“I wanted to come out to help someone else that’s dealing with a loss of a kid, so that way they will be able to continue living,” Savoy said.

While her sons are no longer here, Granger said she is grateful to know they each lived life to the fullest.

“My boys lived some beautiful lives,” Savoy said. “I truly can’t thank God enough for what he has done for me, if you know your baby lived some beautiful lives you have every reason to be joyful.”

Savoy said she looks forward to hosting more events like these to show love to those who need it most.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.