Wounded congressman to throw out first pitch in playoff game

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokeswoman for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES') says the Louisiana Republican plans to throw out the first pitch before Friday night's playoff game between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

Scalise made a triumphant return to the House last week — more than three months after he was wounded while practicing for an annual charity baseball game featuring members of Congress.

Scalise and four others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the practice.