Wouldn't cleaning Florida waters help manatees more than listing them as endangered?

A new lawsuit on behalf of manatees in Florida and Puerto Rico was announced Thursday by the Center for Biological Diversity, a national conservation nonprofit. The suit says the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has not responded to requests for further protections to manatees under the Endangered Species Act.

I have a hard time understanding how a legal definition further protects the innocent, lovable manatee, one of Florida's most iconic animals. I do have ideas of how we can really help manatees; that is, if we're serious about it.

Do manatees need a lawsuit?

Sometimes lawsuits are necessary to make things right. I'm a big believer that when our other processes break down — like cooperation, communication and common sense rulemaking — it may require the order of a judge to straighten out a situation.

But not in this case. The fact remains: Our laws don't allow them to be killed for sport or food, regardless of whether they're listed as endangered, as they were for many decades beginning in 1967, or threatened, as it has been since 2017 when population numbers increased.

I'd say a better lawsuit might be served on whomever is responsible for the pollution of waterways the manatee calls home. The main threat to manatees is not from hunting, careless boat operators or natural predators, of which they have none, really. The main threat facing manatees is starvation.

I know efforts are underway by the state Legislature and agencies such as the Department of Environmental Protection to strengthen rules about runoff into our lakes, rivers, estuaries and lagoons.

But these rules are not going far enough. And their enforcement is severely lacking.

What about cleaning the water?

Upland polluters are allowed to bleed nutrients into our ditches then canals then rivers, which eventually lead to algae blooms, degraded water clarity and quality, and finally die-off of seagrasses and habitat.

The news release about the lawsuit mentions three kinds of manatee mortality, none of which would be helped by an endangered listing. The first problem is the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's own data doesn't support the lawsuit's claims.

Manatee abundance is up

The latest manatee abundance survey was conducted on each coast in 2021 and 2022 by FWC and its partners. The total estimated population in Florida waters is between 8,350 and 11,730 — the highest manatee population ever recorded in over 50 years. Indications are that the population is in good shape and even expanding.

Now let's look at two impacts to the population: vessel strikes and starvation. Between 2018 and 2023, there hasn't been much variation in the number of vessel strikes, which groups such as Save the Manatee Club consider a controllable human activity. An average of 103 manatees have been killed each year by vessel strikes, according to FWC manatee mortality data. However, only 76 were killed in 2022 and 86 in 2023, well below the five-year average.

Meanwhile, Florida vessel registrations during that time have increased steadily and substantially. They have grown every year between 2018 and 2022 (the last year data is available) from 950,740 to 1,029,993. That means there were 48 FEWER manatee deaths despite a 79,253 INCREASE in registered vessels during the same five-year span.

That number is even better because the number of vessel registrations doesn't include out-of-state vessels in Florida waters. That could number in the tens of thousands. There is no way to know how many vessels are visiting here at any given time, an FWC spokesperson told me last week.

To improve this, all we need to do is use forward-facing depth finders on boats — which already exist — to automatically shut off propellers when something in front of the boat is detected. This technology would do more than save manatees, it would save people, according to FWC boating accident data.

Is the unusual mortality event over?

Now for manatee starvation. The tragic die-off of manatees from late 2020 through fall 2022 occurred mostly in the northern Indian River Lagoon. At least 1,827 manatees died during those three years, many attributed to starvation, according to FWC reports at the time. This doesn't account for young manatees that died from cold stress, vessel strikes and other causes, including its mother dying.

This coincided with a die-off of seagrasses in the northern Indian River Lagoon. As much as 90% of the seagrass, the main food source for manatees, died off from 2011-20, the Save the Manatee Club reported in a 2023 article.

Save the manatees by cleaning water

Make no mistake about the message of my column. I think manatees are special creatures deserving of all the protections we afford them and I applaud all the federal, state, local and non-governmental organizations working to help them.

I just think time and energy would be better spent by suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, to get them to better protect the state's waters where manatees and thousands of other organisms live.

Seagrasses feed not only manatees, but green sea turtles. They also serve as habitat for a myriad of sea life.

Cleaning up our waters will go a lot further to protect manatees than federal listings. We should all be fighting for that.

Ed Killer is a columnist for TCPalm. This is his opinion. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Help manatees? Sue DeSantis and Legislature to clean Florida waters