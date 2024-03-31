Worthington to celebrate McCord Park grand reopening following renovations, if rain holds

1920s Baltimore & Ohio caboose donated by an Upper Arlington family to Worthington to become an observation area to view real trains in McCord Park.

The city of Worthington is planning to celebrate the grand reopening of McCord Park on Monday, as long as the forecasted rain mostly holds off.

The park, at 333 E. Wilson Bridge Road, has been under construction for more than two years, as the city did a whole-park renovation. The changes include updated baseball diamonds, new athletic fields, a playground, paved walking trails, rentable picnic shelters, a restored 100-year-old train caboose and new restrooms.

The park's grand reopening event will take place Monday, April 1 at 5 p.m., unless there is persistent, heavy rains causing unsafe conditions.

The city is monitoring the chances of rain and will continue to host the event with light rain. It will provide an update on whether the event will continue on its website, www.worthington.org, and social media by 2 p.m. Monday.

