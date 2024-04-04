Worth a shot: Proposed ordinance requiring owners to report stolen guns makes sense

This commentary is by Coco Guthrie-Papy, who is the Director of Public Policy and Communications at Deep Center, a youth and adult advocacy organization in Savannah.

How many of us have heard that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results? Probably enough to at least apply it to personal circumstances in our own lives, and perhaps even more so to some of the more external decisions made by policymakers and lawmakers on some of the toughest of issues. As a person who works in public policy, this type of madness can feel pervasive, which is why when someone does it right, we call it out and support it.

Earlier last week, Mayor Van Johnson announced that the Savannah City Council would be considering an ordinance which would require firearm owners and dealers to not only report the theft of a firearm to the Savannah Police Department and also require firearms left in parked vehicles be stowed in a locked compartment.

This seems common sense and should be happening everywhere. Except it has glaringly not been the case. In last week’s coverage, it was reported that the Savannah Police Department reported 244 guns stolen from cars, with 203 stolen from unlocked vehicles. Through the end of March 2024, 56 out of 69 firearms stolen from cars came from unlocked vehicles.

Savannah isn’t an outlier here. In the analysis of FBI data by EveryTown for Gun Safety, the organization found an estimated 40,000-plus firearms were taken from cars across 271 cities, again predominantly from the South, a sharp increase from a decade ago when that same data showed fewer than 4,000 guns were taken from cars. Furthermore, Georgia had the fifth highest rate nationally of guns stolen from cars and in a 2017 story in the journal, Injury Epidemiology, it was found that “Two-thirds of gun thefts occur in the South, where firearm restrictions are generally more permissive, even though only 43% of all gun owners in the U.S. live there.”

At this point, the question might be, well why are people stealing guns out of cars? But our question to the public is, why are we leaving firearms in unlocked cars? Because the answer to the first one is because it’s big business. While policymakers must take steps to mitigate this concern, gun dealers and private gun owners have a responsibility to ensure that guns are not vulnerable to theft. Because stolen guns often head straight into off-grid markets, where they are sold, traded, and used to undermine public safety, often with young people bearing an extraordinary burden on all sides of where they find themselves on the issue.

Johnson’s ordinance is an example of a common sense local policy that protects public safety and is also in line with lawful possession state laws. As a youth-based organization, we cannot ignore that the United States leads in death of children caused by firearms, according to a report in the September issue of Pediatrics. We cannot ignore that in Georgia, an average of 190 children and teens die by guns every year, 31% of these deaths being suicides and 64% homicides. And we cannot continue to ignore the demands of our own young people – many of whom deal with this far more intimately than any of the adults among us should feel comfortable with. From the school shootings to the mass shootings to the neighborhood shootings, gun violence is everywhere, and we’ve seemingly accepted it as an everyday occurrence. We commend Mayor Johnson’s leadership on this issue and support our city council on passing this ordinance. And we ask our community to contact your city council member to offer your support for passage of this ordinance.

