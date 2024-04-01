‘It’s worth it for the memories’: the millennial parents spending thousands on children’s parties

Mum of five Elle Palmer, who just celebrated her son's seventh birthday with an inflatables party - Lorne Campbell

For their fourth birthday party, twins Isla and Quinn dressed as a princess and a pirate, jumped on a bouncy castle and listened to performers tell stories.

There were decorations and the guests tucked into two cakes and party bags. Their parents, Estella and Faye Newbold-Brown, came away with little change from £800.

The cost is well beyond the average of £279 that supermarket Sainsbury’s had estimated in a survey last year, even when doubled for each twin. It’s now expected for middle class families to spend anywhere between £300 and £1,000 – or far more – on their child’s special day.

Millennials – the generation most likely to currently have young children – are also the most likely to be affected by the cost of living crisis. It makes sense, then, that they’d be cutting back on everyday costs like subscriptions, alcohol, eating out, or new clothes. But kids’ parties? They remain sacred, it appears.

“Yes, it’s a lot of money. But we’re not gambling it away; it’s going on a really good day. The twins were born on the day of the first lockdown, and missed out on their big first birthday party, so we think it’s worth it for the memories,” says Estella.

She is a family law solicitor and children’s author, and Faye is a company secretary, and they “aren’t rolling around in money”. But when it comes to celebrations, they do like to go big.

“When children are young, that time is so precious – you never get that back,” she adds. “And with life in general, you don’t know what’s around the corner. So I think it’s worth spending money to create wonderful memories to cherish in the future.”

Twins Quinn and Isla Newbold-Brown celebrate their fourth birthday at a barn in Kent with mums Fay (L) and Estella Newbold-Brown (R) - John Nguyen

Social media and “party politics” have created an arms race, and big ticket birthday parties have become the norm, says parenting expert and mum of two, Kirsty Ketley.

“It’s not unusual to see lavish kids’ parties splashed on your Instagram, largely by mumfluencers and celebrities, and parents want to emulate that.

“This leads to parents feeling pressured into a larger scale party because everyone else is doing it. Party politics of who to invite often means parents feel obliged to host whole class parties, so they end up needing a venue to accommodate 30-plus children and then paying out for entertainment because the thought of a DIY party with that many children is too overwhelming.”

That’s where luxury party planners for kids come in. Mrinalini Raman Mathew’s Party Genie business offers packages from £4,500 for 30 children, including a birthday cake, personalised backdrop, entertainment, food, and high-end party bags.

Those who splash out £8,500 for her top tier package are promised an “Instagrammable” affair with extras that would be expected at big weddings, such as a dessert table, waffle counter and popcorn cart.

Many of her clients are middle class Asian families with professional parents. Her wealthy clients, she says, will spend up to £40,000 on their children’s birthday parties.

“I was born and raised in India and for us, birthday parties are very important,” says Raman Mathew. “But there are people from other backgrounds I work with who will also spend over five figures for their children’s parties.

“It’s never with the intention to splash wealth. It’s their way of creating a memorable birthday for their kids…The balloon artists charge for their time and so on. Parents respect that and pay prices that sometimes seem extortionate to onlookers.”

Other lavish options include a tepee sleepover, starting at £80 for two themed teepees for a night. According to Eleanor Ring, owner of Bournemouth-based My Kids Teepee party, most people book four to six tepees.

For £30 per guest, her team can also host a spa party, including non-alcoholic bubbly drinks, edible face masks, foot spas, mini facials, nail painting, glitter tattoos, as well as providing satin dressing gowns and slippers. “People often get a whole package of spa and teepees and will spend up to £500 a party,” says Ring.

Birthday parties, adds Samantha Poulton, a PR consultant and mother-of-two, have become “the thing to measure a parents’ worth” – and not just within affluent social spheres.

London-based Poulton spent over £1,000 on her daughter’s most recent birthday party, with around 35 guests. She had a £95 cake, and personalised sweet cones in the party bags.

Her children have also been invited to parties with activities like go-karting, swimming, soft play, laser tag, bowling, crazy golf and pony rides.

“There are certain rules,” she says. “You must have at least one big class party where you actually become an event organiser for six months of your life to pull it off. You must cater for all allergies, and you must provide good entertainment, like a football coach or art teacher. Party bags must include a sought after item, like Stanley cups.”

In June, Poulton will be hosting a football party for her son, who will turn 10. For £265 for 10 guests, including a cake, party bags, food, invites and 90 minutes of football, in her eyes, it’s a bargain.

“We’re all so much busier than our parents were,” she says. “Both parents work to make ends meet, so there is guilt attached to that. There is limited time for us to plan and prepare an old school party with games and activities – so we do what we can, and throw money at it, because there is no time to do anything else.”

Time-poor parents are a key customer base for Justyna Nowicka, owner of party catering company Kidbay Parties, which offers a “grazing table” for up to 15 children for £315.

“Parents right now have to put so much effort into managing all the extra aspects of being a parent, leaving little time to plan things like parties. And if you do it at home, it’s a whole other level of stress. When you factor in tidying up after 20 kids, it becomes a two-day experience.”

Chinelo Awa, founder of London-based bakery, Good Cake Day, has seen ordinary parents spend over £150 on their child’s birthday cake, drawn by the ability to bring their child’s vision to life, in cake form.

A gummy bear unicorn cake, for example, set one family back £299, while she is currently speaking to a mum whose son wants a Home Alone and Ghostbusters birthday party with a cake to match.

“People are willing to spend more on their children than themselves,” says Awa. “I have had customers who have spent close to £1,000 on birthday cakes for their children over the years. Yet, none of them have ordered a cake from me for themselves.”

As for children’s entertainers, for which the going rate seems to be well over £200, some parents would say the ability to keep kids happy for two hours is priceless. London-based entertainer Amanda Frolich – who has been hired by David and Victoria Beckham, Boris and Carrie Johnson, and Amanda Holden – charges £295 for an hour of entertainment, or two hours for £395.

“All the families I speak to end up going for our two hour package over the one hour, to actually be able to enjoy that time just speaking to their friends,” says Frolich.

“If you’re the sort of parent that is able to control children once they’ve eaten, and do a pass the parcel or pinata yourself, then great. But why not let the entertainers look after your child’s party, so parents can have a good time too?”

For mum of five Elle Palmer, who just celebrated her son’s seventh birthday with an inflatables party, hosting 13 guests at a cost of around £260, it’s not about social media, or keeping up with peer pressure.

“We have to have some joy in life. Everything us adults are dealing with, like worrying about bills and things – the kids don’t need to know that,” says Bradford-based Palmer, who runs women’s self-love workshops.

“We do budget throughout the year, but their birthdays are special. It’s meaningful to them – not because of the money spent, but because it’s the day where they get to just have what they want.”

