Worth the drive: Ohio's and Kentucky's best, most scenic waterfalls

"Don't go chasing waterfalls," the group TLC advises. But how can you not? Ohio and Kentucky have so many scenic waterfalls that are worth the drive.

Here's a look at some of the best, per TripAdvisor, Kentucky Tourism and more.

The best waterfalls in Ohio

Brandywine Falls - Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (CantonRep.com / Michael Balash)

Brandywine Falls, Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Carved by Brandywine Creek, the 60-foot Brandywine Falls in Cuyahoga Valley National Park show classic geological features of waterfalls, according to the National Park Service. The falls are partially accessible by boardwalk and steps, which take visitors into the waterfall's gorge.

There's also a 1.5-mile trail, the Brandywine Gorge Loop, which follows the edge of the gorge and eventually leads hikers down to creek level.

Location: 8176 Brandywine Road, Northfield, OH 44067

Hayden Run Falls, Hayden Falls Park

Hayden Falls Park in Dublin offers a unique ecosystem that includes a 35-foot waterfall and rare plants. (4326 Hayden Run Rd., Dublin, OH)

Natural Ohio Adventures calls Hayden Run Falls "easily Central Ohio's best-known waterfall." It's a "hidden gem in the Dublin area," according to Visit Dublin Ohio. The 30-foot falls are accessible from a wooden path surrounded by trees that leads to an observation platform.

Location: 4326 Hayden Run Road, Dublin, OH 43017

An overlook from the Upper Falls at Old Man's Cave in Hocking Hills on Saturday, April 20, 2019. [Maddie Schroeder/For The Dispatch]

Old Man's Cave, Hocking Hills State Park

Ohio Natural Adventures calls the Upper and Lower falls at Old Man's Cave in Hocking Hills State Park "some of the most photographed spots in Ohio." The pair fall a total of 40 feet and are accessible using the Grandma Gatewood Trail.

Location: 19852 State Route 664, Logan, OH 43138

Ludlow Falls

The river at Ludlow Falls drops about 15 feet on one step, according to Ohio Natural Adventures, which advises people to visit in the spring, "when the waterfall has a very powerful and beautiful flow." The falls are under Route 48 in the Village of Ludlow Falls and are accessible from a trail starting at the town park.

Location: 11 Greenville Ave., Ludlow Falls, OH 45339

The Great Falls of Tinkers Creek, Cleveland Metroparks

Once a center of industry, evidence remains of a sawmill, grist mill and a power plant along Tinkers Creek, according to Cleveland Metroparks. The falls make a 20-foot drop along a 100-foot-wide section of the creek, according to Ohio Natural Adventures. The site advises visiting after a little rain for the best view. Otherwise, the falls shrink to about 10 feet wide.

Location: Viaduct Park, 205 Willis St., Bedford, OH 44146

The best waterfalls in Kentucky

According to Kentucky Tourism, the Bluegrass State is home to "some of the most breathtaking waterfalls found anywhere in the nation." Its list of 12 of the most gorgeous includes:

