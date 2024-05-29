Worth Avenue construction to start two hours early to help restaurant's dinner service

A major project to add two stories to a Worth Avenue building will move forward this summer with adjusted work hours, to allow a neighboring restaurant to continue its dinner service.

The Palm Beach Town Council voted 4-1, with Councilwoman Julie Araskog dissenting, at the May 15 Development Review Committee meeting to approve allowing construction at 247-251 Worth Ave. from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, instead of the usual 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. allowed by town code.

The building's owner Jane Holzer — a longtime Palm Beach resident and businesswoman known for being one of pop artist Andy Warhol's muses — requested the shift in hours to allow Le Bilboquet's dinner service to begin without being interrupted, said attorney Maura Ziska, the agent representing the project.

The work will add two stories atop the current single-story structure, which is home to retailers Brioni, David Yurman and Loro Piana. The property also includes Via Encantada.

Le Bilboquet is on the north side of the property in a two-story building that is not part of the construction project.

Employees of Batten Construction assemble a walk-under scaffolding in front of Brioni on Worth Avenue on May 13. The scaffolding will allow work to begin to add two stories above Brioni in the building at 247-251 Worth Ave.

The new second floor will be used to expand space for the existing retail tenants, and the third floor will be a residence for Holzer and her out-of-town family members, the project's representatives have said. The project received approval from the Town Council in February and the Architectural Commission in March.

Construction on Worth Avenue is allowed only during the off-season May 1 through Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Araskog said she opposed changing any construction work hours. "I understand you want your restaurant open, but the problem for me is, you make an exception for one, you have to make it for all," she said.

She also objected to a route that took work trucks across the Royal Park Bridge at Okeechobee Boulevard and down Hibiscus Avenue to the Apollo parking lot on the southeast corner of Hibiscus and Peruvian avenues, saying it will cause too much disruption to the homes along that path.

Construction teams will stage for the project in the Apollo lot, which also is owned by Holzer, said Greg Batten of Batten Construction, the contractor building the two-story addition.

This rendering from February 2024 shows the planned two-story expansion at 247-251 Worth Ave. in Palm Beach.

Instead of the proposed route, the council's vote dictated that work trucks for the project will have to go down Royal Palm Way, to South County Road, to Worth Avenue and then to the Apollo lot. If there are any issues, complaints or concerns, Planning, Zoning and Building Director Wayne Bergman can change the construction hours, the council decided.

The reason for the previous route that went down Hibiscus instead of South County Road: to keep truck traffic off of Worth Avenue, Batten said. "That's what we've been schooled to do, and that's what we try to do," he said.

This rendering shows the planned two-story expansion at 247-251 Worth Ave. to the right, and outdoor seating for Le Bilboquet restaurant in Via Encantada in Palm Beach.

The project will be built in two phases, Batten said. The first phase will be the outer shell of the second and third floors, which will be completed by Oct. 31, he said.

The second phase will be the interior build-out, which will be done next summer, Batten said. "I've been doing this for 30 years, and I've never missed a date yet, ever," he said.

Councilwoman Bridget Moran noted that she appreciated that the morning truck traffic would not arrive on the island during rush hour. "I would be in favor of doing this," she said. "I think it's a good solution to a difficult problem."

Holzer told the council that the adjustment in work hours won't be needed for next summer, because crews will only be working inside by that time.

