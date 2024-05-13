Worth Avenue Association raises $5,000 for the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

Left to right: Worth Avenue Association President Frank Steinhart, Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach CEO Amanda Skier, and Worth Avenue Association historian Rick Rose pose with a $5,000 check for the foundation during an association meeting May 1 at The Colony.

The Worth Avenue Association raised $5,000 for the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach over the past season as part of its "Charity of Choice" partnership program.

The fundraising achievement was announced during the association's May 1 breakfast meeting at The Colony. Worth Avenue Association historian Rick Rose commended the Preservation Foundation for its efforts in preserving the town’s unique architectural and cultural legacy.

Each year, in September, the association chooses an organization to receive the proceeds of its Worth Avenue Historic Walking Tour, a weekly 75-minute tour led by Rose. Tours ran from Nov. 22 to April 24.

Amanda Skier, CEO of the Preservation Foundation, accepted the donation, and in a short speech, emphasized the importance of inter-community support. “Together, we are not only preserving the rich history and architectural beauty of Worth Avenue, but also nurturing the vibrant tapestry of our community,” she said.

After the donation announcement May 1, Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach CEO Amanda Skier spoke about how Worth Avenue's unique architecture and small businesses define and elevate the historic commercial street.

Skier also commended the businesses housed in Worth Avenue's historic buildings.

“The business that call these historic building homes are the custodians of our collective memory, and enriching our lives with their stories and contributions,” she said. “Through initiatives like the Worth Avenue Historical Walking Tours led by Rick, we have the opportunity to delve into the fascinating narratives woven into the fabric of Worth Avenue.”

Founded in 1980, the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach advocates for, and educates residents about, the importance of historic preservation in the town. Currently, the Preservation Foundation is spearheading the $33 million renovation of Phipps Ocean Park.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Worth Avenue Association raises $5,000 for Preservation Foundation