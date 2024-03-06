Worth Ave. building owned by "Baby Jane" Holzer gets design approval for two-story addition

The design for a second- and third-story addition to a Worth Avenue building has gotten its final stamp of approval.

The Palm Beach Architectural Commission voted 5-2 with John David Corey and Elizabeth Connaughton dissenting to approve the plan, with several conditions for the project to meet as development begins. The commission's OK follows the Town Council's approval at its Feb. 14 Development Review Committee meeting.

The Architectural Commission had reviewed the design for the second and third floor of the building several times, requesting a number of changes to the facade, how far the new floors will sit back from the street, the types and color of windows to be used and what kind of landscaping should be on the third floor, to screen the residence from passersby.

The building is owned by longtime Palm Beach resident and businessperson Jane "Baby Jane" Holzer, who appeared in some of pop artist Andy Warhol's works.

This rendering from February 2024 shows the planned two-story expansion at 247-251 Worth Ave. in Palm Beach.

The property includes Via Encantada with Brioni, David Yurman and Loro Piana facing Worth Avenue, and Le Bilboquet restaurant in the two-story building on the north side of the property. Le Bilboquet diners can eat in the courtyard of Via Encantada.

The new second-floor space on the south building that faces Worth Avenue will be used for the existing three retail tenants to expand and provide more services to their customers, the project's representatives have said. The third floor will be a residence for Holzer and, as she told the Town Council on Feb. 14, her out-of-town family members who visit.

The planned two-story expansion at 247-251 Worth Ave. in Palm Beach is seen in this rendering that looks from the southwest to the northeast.

No changes are proposed for the north building, and the only change in the courtyard would be to a staircase on its east side.

That staircase was among the features the commission asked to have revised during the January meeting, where commissioners also asked for revisions to the second- and third-floor fenestration, the colors of the windows and doors, and the position of the second-floor facade.

David Yurman and Le Bilboquet on Worth Avenue January 26, 2024 in Palm Beach.

Architect Roger Janssen of Dailey Janssen Architects told the commission during the Feb. 28 meeting that the updated design incorporates those notes, using aluminum instead of dark brown or black for the facade's windows and doors.

The courtyard staircase — the previous design of which Architectural Commission Vice Chairman Richard Sammons criticized as looking like it was from a James Bond movie — was redesigned to incorporate the current curvilinear design, with commissioners praising the change.

Le Bilboquet on Worth Avenue January 26, 2024 in Palm Beach.

On the second level, Janssen took the west and east wings and brought them toward the street, so they sat 3 feet back from the first floor's facade. The middle of the second level was pushed back 7.5 feet from the first-floor facade, allowing for a door leading to a terrace, Janssen told the commission.

Aimee Sunny with the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach told the commission that she had asked for updated renderings with different perspectives of the project from farther away, thanking Janssen and his team for providing those at last week's meeting.

"I do think it's helpful, because it shows that the third floor is visible," she said, adding that the project may need additional landscaping on the third level to help provide screening.

While approving the project, the commissioners did add several conditions:

Push back the second floor by 2 feet across the front elevation, so it sits even farther back from the front facade and creates usable space for the east and west wings.

Use single-opening doors on the third-floor facade.

Add landscaping on the third level.

Change the windows on the third floor's east and west sides from horizontal to vertical.

In crafting the design for the second- and third-floor addition, Janssen has said his team looked to historic photos of the building for inspiration. While adding two floors, the work also will reincorporate elements of the building's original Art Deco design, including scallop details and intricate relief panels.

The project now can apply to Palm Beach for building permits.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com. Subscribe today to support our journalism.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Architectural Commission OKs addition to Worth Ave. building