‘Worst yet to come’ in rising Missouri River, but flooding expected to be moderate and short-lived

Haworth Park area in Bellevue. (City of Bellevue)

BELLEVUE, Nebraska — Rising waters along the Missouri River in the Bellevue and Omaha area are expected to cause moderate to minor flooding, with the “worst yet to come” this week.

John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, said Monday that the episode, however, should be “short-lived” with normal levels anticipated to return by next week.

He said some households around Elbow Bend in Bellevue have been notified to evacuate, and lakeside communities close to the Platte River have been cautioned to stay alert.

The City of Bellevue on Monday closed American Heroes Park, the Haworth Park Campground and public boat docks.

No major impact if levees hold

The NRD and City of Omaha are to notify BNSF Railroad that track closure will be required on Tuesday so that the new flood wall system can be deployed to prevent the flanking of the levee system via the railroad tracks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts no major impact if levee systems hold.

“The worst is yet to come,” Winkler said Monday, adding that the Missouri River is expected to peak Tuesday or Wednesday at 35.1 feet before dropping and returning to normal three or four days later. “But it should be short-lived.”

Winkler said that while officials are expecting fairly moderate flooding, they are preparing for the worst.

Sewer water treatment plant officials are taking precautions. He said Offutt Air Force Base is well protected by a new levee system.

“This is an event,” Winkler said. “It’s been handled. We’re preparing.”

According to the Papio NRD, the high stages of the Missouri River are the result of up to 15 inches of rain over a 300-mile area in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, as well as an additional 6 to 8 inches of rain adjacent to that 300-mile area — all in the last 72 hours.

As of Monday, access to Bellevue’s Haworth Park baseball and softball fields were still allowed and games are to be played as scheduled since the fields sit on the levee-protected side of Haworth Park, Bellevue officials said in a statement.

But, they said, access to the campground, boat docks and trails along the river are not allowed until further notice. The Bellevue Loop Trail is to close by the end of Monday, as well.

Bellevue has opened its Emergency Operations Center to further monitor rising waters, and the city police and fire departments have notified anyone in the path of projected flooding.

The NRD said that Platte River levels continue to drop and that no significant flooding has been reported with the Platte or the Elkhorn Rivers. The NRD said that with no significant rain in the forecast for the next seven to 10 days, that should assist in getting the levels of those rivers down to a more normal level.

Stay off Missouri

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, speaking Monday afternoon on his monthly radio show, urged Nebraskans to stay off the Missouri River all along the Iowa-Nebraska border this week.

“Go to other places to stay cool, but this week it’s not the place to be,” Pillen said.

In a separate weather-related matter, Pillen said he is taking action to help mitigate the impacts of a series of strong storms that damaged nearly 20 Nebraska counties.

The severe thunderstorms, high winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 20 to June 3 resulted in damage to private property, public property and infrastructure in Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore, Hamilton, Hayes, Hitchcock, Howard, Keith, Lincoln, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Saunders and Washington Counties.

Pillen issued an emergency disaster declaration, which will free up state funds and resources to help the counties address related damage.

In a separate, but related action, Pillen has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for additional time to complete preliminary damage assessments in those counties. Those assessments will further support the state’s request for federal assistance. The 30-day extension, if approved, would last until Aug. 2.

Nebraska Examiner reporter Zach Wendling contributed to this report.

The post ‘Worst yet to come’ in rising Missouri River, but flooding expected to be moderate and short-lived appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.