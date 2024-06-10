‘The worst tragedy;’ Barn owner says he feels terrible after over 40 horses die in weekend fire

The owner of a Logan County horse barn says several million dollars worth of damage was done after a fire ripped through the barn, killing over 40 horses over the weekend.

Brandon Brant owns Brant Performance Horses. He and his wife run their horse training business out of a 60,000-square-foot barn off of State Route 638 in Belle Center. That barn caught on fire Saturday.

Brant said it’s hard to describe the devastation the fire caused.

“There’s no words really for it. It’s catastrophic,” Brant said.

He said he’s never seen anything like this before.

“It’s kind of like a warzone,” he described.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Brant said several million dollars worth of damage was done.

Four people also lived in the barn and they’ve lost all of their belongings. Luckily, they weren’t inside the barn at the time of the fire, but there were dozens of horses in there. He said 44 were killed in the fire.

“That’s the worst tragedy that you could ever think of having a barn fire with your animals in there and there’s just nothing you can do to help them,” he said.

Many of the horses in the barn were owned by Brant’s clients.

“I just feel terrible for all the clients that have lost their horses. I mean, it’s a business but it’s also a passion,” Brant said.

While he’s still reeling from the tragic events of the fire, he said he’s trying to stay optimistic. The response from the community has helped with that.

“To see the good that has come out of something that awful is pretty, pretty unreal,” he said.

One person, Brant’s best friend, was injured in the fire. He’s in the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.