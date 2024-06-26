Worst energy suppliers for customer service revealed in new league table

The best and worst energy suppliers for customer service have been revealed (PA Wire)

Citizens Advice has published its latest ratings of UK energy suppliers’ customer service, revealing which firm gives its users the best and worst experiences.

The independent advice organisation ranked the customer service of each provider based on factors such as receiving the fewest complaints, phone waiting times, and providing an easy switch guarantee.

Rankings reveal that no energy firm scored above 3.8 out of five since the start of the year. Their figures also show that the average quality of customer service is declining, falling by 10.5 per cent since early 2021.

Green energy company Ecotricity topped the list, scoring 3.8 overall, with four stars for waiting times. The firm – established in 1996 – is the UK’s largest green energy provider. It has supplied 100 per cent renewable energy since 2013.

Typical household energy bills increased by 54 per cent in April 2022 and 27 per cent in October 2022 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The Greenest outcome, the best service and a fair price are our three principles, so it’s great that Citizens Advice has ranked Ecotricity number one for customer service at a time when people need it most,” said a spokesperson for Ecotricity.

“It’s a testament to the work we put into looking after our customers, especially during this cost-of-living crisis.”

Falling to the bottom of the table was EDF Energy. Citizens’ Advice reveals that French state-owned supplier scored much higher last year, but has fallen lower due to higher waiting times. The group says they have fallen from just under a minute to over five minutes in just one year.

Also coming in low on the list was British Gas and Utilia, while small provider Outfox The Market and Ovo Energy ranked second and third.

Below is the full ranking table:

Responding to the ratings, Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “When millions are struggling to afford the essentials, it’s completely unacceptable that energy companies are failing to give their customers proper support.

“Citizens Advice has long called for Ofgem to be given stronger powers to hold suppliers to account on customer service. That must include tackling the complaints backlog before next winter”.

Amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, fuel poverty has become an issue many families are facing in the UK. While Ofgem’s energy price cap is £1,568 from July 1, it has yet to reach the low of £1,042 in 2020.

Some are also struggling to pay back debts accrued from two years of sky-high bills. Typical household energy bills increased by 54 per cent in April 2022 and 27 per cent in October 2022.

Recent research from Citizens Advice shows that over 5 million people are behind on their energy bills, with 800,000 people going over 24 hours without gas or electricity last year because they could not afford to top up.

For an update on the latest cost of living and energy bill support available, The Independent has a handy monthly roundup