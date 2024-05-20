Worship God the Father and Jesus Christ, Elder Cook encourages members in Australia

Elder Taniela B. Wakolo a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joins Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SYDNEY, Australia — During the first stop of a multi-island Pacific Area ministry, Elder Quentin L. Cook spoke to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19.

Elder Cook shared his conviction that members of the Church worship only God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Heavenly Father has called Apostles and others to lead the Church, but Latter-day Saints only worship God, he said.

“We worship the Father and the Son, and we are ministered to by the Holy Spirit,” Elder Cook said.

