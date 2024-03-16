A worrying number of ski resorts could be snow-free in decades, study says

Ski resorts will see significantly less snow cover this century as the globe warms, a new study released this week suggests. In fact, according to the study, natural snow cover could disappear completely by 2100 at 13% of ski resorts worldwide.

"Climate change is significantly altering the patterns of natural snowfall, which has strong but different consequences for ski resorts worldwide," said study lead author Veronika Mitterwallner, a researcher at the University of Bayreuth in Germany.

Worryingly, the authors also predict "the economic profitability of ski resorts will fall globally" as the planet continues to warm.

People practice grass skiing in the Italian Alps in 2015, due to lack of snow. A new study released in March 2024 said that one in eight ski areas worldwide are predicted to lose all natural snow cover by 2100.

The study looked at seven mountain ranges around the globe, including the Rockies and the Appalachians. "In all major ski regions, a substantial decrease in the number of days with natural snow cover is expected," said Mitterwallner.

What's the worse-case scenario?

In the "worst-case" future global warming scenario, one-in-eight ski areas are predicted to lose all natural snow cover by 2071-2100, relative to their historic baselines. Twenty percent will lose more than half of their snow cover days per year.

An aerial photograph taken on February 20, 2024, shows ski slopes in a snowless landscape at a ski resort in France. A new study released in March 2024 said that climate change is significantly altering the patterns of natural snowfall worldwide.

By 2071–2100, average annual snow cover days were predicted to decline most in the Australian Alps (78%) and Southern Alps (51%), followed by the Japanese Alps (50%), the Andes (43%), the European Alps (42%), and Appalachians (37%), with the Rocky Mountains predicted to experience the least decline at 23% relative to historic baselines.

Could ski resorts adapt?

The researchers said that the decreasing snow cover will drive ski tourism to expand, particularly at higher altitudes and therefore in less-populated areas. However, this would pose a threat to alpine plants and animals that are already under climate-related stress.

"Our results indicate potentially negative developments both for the recreational and economic value of skiing and for mountain biodiversity, as endangered high mountain species could be threatened by the loss of space due to the expansion of ski resorts," said Mitterwallner.

Expert says study has flaws

Daniel Scott of the University of Waterloo, an expert on skiing and climate change, reviewed the study for USA TODAY and critiqued the findings.

Scott noted the study didn't account for the depth of snow. "Any snow can mean 1 inch or 10 feet. You can’t ski on 1 inch. The bottom line is that ‘snow cover’ is not a measurement relevant to ski operations or the ski industry," Scott said.

The study also did not factor in snowmaking, he said. "This also does not represent current operating realities."

The study was published on March 13, 2024, in the journal PLOS-One.

