Worried about the Texas power grid this summer? You’ve got company, poll says

Texans think widespread power grid failure isn’t out of the question as Texas heats up in the summer months, according to a new poll.

A poll release Thursday by the Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin asked 1,200 registered voters their thoughts on the state’s power grid. More than half of those polled thought it was “very likely” (17% of those polled) or “somewhat likely” (34% of those polled) that the Texas power grid experiences a “widespread failure” this summer.

The poll was conducted over May 31-June 9 and has a 2.83% margin of error.

The vast majority of those polled — 84% — think it’s somewhat or very likely that they will be asked to conserve power this summer.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the power grid manager for most of the state, has in the past called for power conservation when grid conditions are tight to help avoid a grid blackout like what was seen in the deadly February 2021 winter storm, when Texans across the state were left without electricity for days amid frigid temperatures.

Texans also thought it was likely the state could “experience rolling, or temporary blackouts” this summer. Of those polled, 25% said it’s “very likely” and 38% said it’s “somewhat likely.”

A representative from ERCOT was not immediately available for an interview, bit in an email a spokesperson outlined efforts to make the grid more reliable. The spokesperson noted that since 2021, ERCOT has made grid reforms and improvements that include “weatherization inspections of electric generation units and transmission facilities, and additional ancillary services.”

