Worried friend finds mom dead in her home, spurring homicide probe, Texas police say

Authorities are investigating after a 33-year-old mother was found dead inside her home under suspicious circumstances, Texas officials say and news outlets report.

Deputies responded to a 911 call on Friday, March 29, from an address on San Antonio’s west side, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The call came from a friend who was worried about the woman and went to check on her “after not hearing from her in over a day, which was very unusual,” the sheriff’s office said. When the friend arrived at the house, the front door was unlocked and the woman was face down on the floor, she told investigators.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators said the woman had “sustained a laceration to the upper torso.”

The sheriff’s office has not publicly identified the woman, but several news outlets report that her name is Ana Alicia Ojeda.

Ojeda died due to sharp force injury, and her death is considered a homicide, the Bexar County Medical Examiner told KSAT.

She was a mother to a 6-year-old girl, the outlet reported.

“She deserves justice,” Ojeda’s mother, Ana Morales, told KENS during a vigil at her daughter’s home. “No woman in the world deserves this!”

“She is so young,” her cousin, Unise Casillas, told the station. “Having to tell a 6-year-old that … it’s going to take some time for us to even find the words to tell her. So, as of right now, she is still here. Mommy will continue to live in her heart, but we haven’t found the words yet.”

Much about the killing remains a mystery, and as of April 2, investigators have not found any suspects.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information to contact them at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org, the release said.

