Worried about erosion along Lake Michigan's coast impacting your home? We want to hear from you.

Erosion on the shoreline of Lake Michigan has left homes and other property at risk.

SHEBOYGAN — Homes along Sheboygan’s lakeshore could be vulnerable to erosion, with climate change further impacting Lake Michigan year-to-year and in the future.

Lake water levels are expected to fluctuate, reaching lower lows and higher highs.

Do you have a property along the lakeshore? Has land on your property already been affected by rising water levels? Do you have concerns about how future water levels and erosion could impact your home?

Share your concerns with us: Know a student who uses Metro bus services for school? We want to hear from you.

If so, we’d like to hear from you.

I’d like to learn about your unique experience as a homeowner on the lake and the benefits, drawbacks and challenges you’ve faced for a future story.

Reach out to me, Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com to share more of your experience and concerns.

