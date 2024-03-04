World's worst airport is budget Brussels hub Charleroi, reviews show

Brussels South Charleroi Airport is the world's most disliked airport, according to a new analysis of airport reviews. Virginie Lefour/BELGA/dpa

As the home of many European Union institutions and their 'Brussels Bubble' spin-offs, the Belgian capital is a hub for business travellers.

But flying on a budget airline means a 45 minute bus ride to Brussels from the city of Charleroi, or Brussels South Charleroi Airport, which was recently named the world’s worst airport in an analysis of passenger reviews.

Getting a 1.2 out 10 rating, Charleroi was deemed slightly worse than Germany’s Berlin-Brandenburg and Leeds-Bradford in Britain in the assessment, which was carried out by Business Financing and was based on reviews posted on Skytrax’s Airline Quality platform.

With a 6.8 average score, Noi Bai in Hanoi was the winner - a reflection of Vietnam’s growing popularity as a destination for foreign investment in the wake of rising China-US tensions.

"The terminals are extremely clean and airport staff are very friendly. There are excellent food choices available," one reviewer said of the Vietnamese capital's airport.

Singapore Changi and Hong Kong International third - airports which regularly feature near the top of passenger rankings and industry assessments - were named second and third-best.

Helsinki came in fifth, with Budapest next-highest European at 11th. At 19th, Chicago Midway was the highest-ranked US airport, at 19th, with Fort Lauderdale worst and 4th from bottom overall.

Others to fare badly were London Luton and London Stansted - both notorious for entailing even more time-consuming commutes to central London than that from Charleroi to the heart of Brussels, where the main international airport is a 20-minute train ride away.