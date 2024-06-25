World's tallest dog Kevin dies at age 3: 'He was just the best giant boy'

The record-breaking Great Dane named Kevin, recently crowned the world's tallest known dog, has died. He was 3.

In a statement published Monday by the Guinness Book of World Records website, the dog's owners, Tracy and Roger Wolfe, of West Des Moines, said their family was "devastated" to share news of Kevin's death.

Kevin stretched 3 feet, 2 inches tall, and was officially verified as the world’s tallest dog March 20, the global authority on all things record-breaking announced earlier this month.

Described as a "gentle giant," the dog also leaves behind his human siblings Alexander, 12, and Ava, 10.

The tallest dog living (male) is Kevin, who measures 0.97 m (3 ft 2 in), as verified in West Des Moines, Iowa, USA, died in late June 2024, after falling ill. Guinness World Records

How did Kevin die?

Guinness reported Kevin died this week following an unplanned surgery after falling ill.

“Our whole family is devastated about Kevin," the Wolfe family released in their statement. "He was just the best giant boy!"

The tallest dog living is Kevin, who measured 3 feet, 2 inches tall from West Des Moines, Iowa, died in late March 2024 after falling ill, his owners told Guinness World Records.

'It's never enough time'

Tracy Wolfe told USA TODAY people always commented on how big the dog was when they saw him.

"In fact, he has been to the county fair two years in a row now," where she said people greeted Kevin more than their family," and the dog ate "the attention up."

She said everybody loved seeing him as long as they did not "get whipped by his tail.”

"We are so glad that he was able to break the record and have that light on him," Tracy Wolfe said. "He absolutely adored the attention. I wish these giant breeds, and all dogs, could live longer than they do. It’s never enough time."

Kevin was named after character from movie 'Home Alone'

According to a press release from Guinness, Kevin joined the family after they lost their late Great Dane and a friend posted about the last Great Dane of a recent litter who needed a home.

He was named after the character Kevin from the hit 1990 Christmas movie "Home Alone."

What's the world's tallest dog?

Guinness World Records released the following statement after announcing the dog's death:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Kevin suddenly passed away after unexpected health complications. "Tracy and the team at the vet clinic she works in did everything they could to save Kevin after he became ill. Our thoughts and support are with the Wolfe family as they navigate this difficult time."

It was not immediately known what dog now holds the record as tallest dog.

USA has reached out to Guinness.

Previous record holder was Great Dane named Zeus

Zeus, another Great Dane from Texas, previously held the Guinness record for the world's tallest living dog.

The 3-year-old dog, owned by Brittany Davis, died in September after developing pneumonia following an amputation and bone cancer diagnosis.

He stood 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

