World's most punctual airlines hail from Asia-Pacific

Qantas and Qatar Airways have emerged the world's most punctual, mainline carriers in a new report which found that overall, Asia-Pacific is the most reliable region for air travel when it comes to delivering passengers to their destinations on time.

In the latest edition of the OAG's "On-Time Performance Star Ratings Report," a total of 15 global airlines earned a five-out-of-five star rating.

Qantas and Qatar Airways represent the top achievers in the mainline category, which is otherwise made up of smaller carriers with fewer operations.

In North America, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines are the top-ranked carriers for on-time performance with four stars.

Overall, Japan led global performance benchmarks, says the report, earning a five-star rating for its biggest airport, Tokyo Haneda International Airport, and four-star performances for All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines.

"Many of the most punctual airlines and airports globally are in the North Eastern part of Asia, which is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Strong punctuality in these regions is noteworthy considering the inevitable operational pains that come with rapid growth," continued Grant.

On-time arrivals are defined as taking place less than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival times. The same is applied for on-time departures.

The report is based on flights operated between June 2017-May 2018.

To achieve a rating, all airlines and airports must have a minimum of 600 operations a month, and data available for no less than 80 percent of scheduled flights within the 12-month period.