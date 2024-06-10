World's largest Buc-ee's opened in Texas on Monday. Look inside the new travel center

No, we're not buc-in' around.

Buc-ee's just opened the largest travel center in the world — again — in Luling, about 51 miles south of Austin. At a whopping 75,000 square feet, it's roughly 1.5 times as big as an NFL football field.

The giant Buc-ee's is an upgrade from the brand's first-ever travel center, built in 2003. The center will feature 120 fuel pumps, as well as thousands of snack and meal options. It will also create at least 200 jobs, according to the release. The new store will be located at 10070 I-10.

Look inside the new Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas

How many Buc-ee's locations are there in Texas?

Headquartered in Lake Jackson, Buc-ees has now grown to 50 locations across nine states since opening its first expansion in 2003. Texas leads the way with 35 locations, including the new location, which the company boasts as the world's largest convenience store. (The brand also claims the world’s longest car wash with 255 feet of conveyor at its location in Katy near Houston.)

Locations currently under construction or planned include:

Smiths Grove, Kentucky: 2024

Amarillo, Texas: 2025

Brunswick, Georgia: 2025

Rockingham County, Virginia: 2026

Boerne, Texas: 2026

Where is Luling, Texas?

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: World's largest Buc-ee's opens in Luling, Texas. Take a look inside