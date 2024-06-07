World's first drone delivery on Mount Everest a success

STORY: ::Chinese drone maker DJI completes the world’s first successful drone delivery on Mount Everest

::Mount Everest, Nepal

::It carried three oxygen bottles and other supplies from Everest’s Base Camp to Camp 1

The same FlyCart 30 drone was used to carry trash from Camp 1 located at over 6,000 metres high back down to Base Camp at an altitude of 5,364 meters (17,598 feet) above sea level.

DJI said it conducted rigorous tests of its FlyCart 30 drone to ensure it could handle the extreme environmental challenges of the task including wind resistance, low-temperature, and weight capacity tests.

DJI said its drones will ease the burden on Sherpas, who repeatedly risk their lives navigating the Khumbu Icefall on Everest to deliver supplies.

“The ability to safely transport equipment, supplies, and waste by drone has the potential to revolutionize Everest mountaineering logistics, facilitate trash cleanup efforts, and improve safety for all involved," said Christina Zhang, DJI’s Senior Corporate Strategy Director in the company’s press release.