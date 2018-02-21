The world's best beaches in the world revealed: TripAdvisor

The pristine white sand beaches of Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos top this year's list of TripAdvisor's World's Best Beaches Awards.

Grace Bay reclaimed the title it lost last year to Baia do Sancho in Brazil, to top the 2018 edition of the Travelers' Choice Awards for World's Best Beaches.

Overall, beaches in the Caribbean and Florida dominate this year's global and US lists.

The ranking is published every winter in time for spring break and snowbird season, when sun-seeking holidaymakers plan their great escape.

Winners are determined based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period.

As the crown jewel of Turks and Caicos, Grace Bay is renowned for its three-mile (5 km) stretch of pristine white sand coastline, free of rocks, seaweed and pollution, and its clean, turquoise waters.

Rounding out the podium this year are Baia do Sancho in Brazil which was knocked back into second spot, and Cuba's Varadero Beach.

Over in the US, the most popular beach is Clearwater Beach in Florida, perched on a barrier island that offers calm shallow waters, making it ideal for families.

Florida's Siesta Beach and Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii round out the top three spots.

Here are the world's top 10 beaches:

1. Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil

3. Varadero, Cuba

4. Eagle Beach, Aruba

5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

6. La Concha Beach, Spain

7. Clearwater Beach, Florida

8. Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica

9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic

10. Playa Norte, Mexico