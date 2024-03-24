World War II Veteran celebrates 106 years of life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Celebrating a birthday is always special, but celebrating more than 100 years of life is not something many get to experience.

North Alabama native John Drake did just that Sunday with family and friends by his side.

Birthday preparations underway for America’s oldest living person

Drake’s remarkable journey is one marked by faith and he attributes his long life to his trust in God. “I count it a blessing,” he said. “I feel pretty good, I feel like an older man though because I can’t run like I used to, but I can walk pretty good.”

Born in 1918, Drake served his country in the Army during World War II. Although she’s no longer here, he spent 54 years with his wife Mary and both were community activists in Madison County.

The two shared nine children together, who were all in attendance Saturday for their father’s big day along with his twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

For his youngest son Robert, seeing his dad live to be over 100 years old is a blessing that won’t be taken for granted.

Muscle Shoals woman celebrates 103rd birthday

“Every day I look at him, I’m just in awe of God’s amazing power,” Robert told News 19. “A long life is magnificent in any measure, but 106 years, more than a century, we say all the time in our family God has shown great favor over us.”

Surpassing the century mark isn’t common, but Drake says he has a message for the community. “Advice that I can give is to do the best you know how in life, and life is part of what you make out of it,” he said.

Drake says he’s beyond grateful to have spent his celebration of life with his loved ones and he’s already looking forward to celebrating 107 years this time next year!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.