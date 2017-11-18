World ski body to update on Russian doping cases on Thursday

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The International Ski Federation says it will on Thursday give an update on the cases of six Russian cross-country skiers disqualified from the Sochi Olympics for doping violations.

The six, including two medalists, were banned from the Olympics for life this month but can still race because FIS needs written verdicts from the IOC to process disciplinary cases.

FIS previously imposed interim bans through October while the doping cases were pending.

FIS will communicate "status of the cases" one day before the World Cup season opens in Ruka, Finland.

The athletes include Alexander Legkov, who won a gold and silver medal in Sochi, and three-time silver medalist Maxim Vylegzhanin.

An IOC disciplinary panel used evidence of cover-ups and tampering first gathered last year by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.